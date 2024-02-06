While it’s not until past level 20 in Palworld that you gain access to guns, your Pals don’t have to wait that long! This guide will go over how you can turn the adorable Lifmunk into a submachine gun-wielding terror in Palworld.

How to Use Lifmunk as a Submachine Gun in Palworld

As the player character, you’ll be stuck wielding spears and bows until you crack level 20, which can take a fair bit of time. Luckily, the same limitation doesn’t apply to Pals, and you’ll be able to get a gun-toting Pal early on called Lifmunk. You’ll find Lifmunk near the starting zone. Just head down towards the ruins, and you’ll also find them past there as well. Make sure to catch yourself a few to maximize your odds of getting one with good combat traits!

Once you’ve secured a few Lifmunks, open up your technology tree and research Lifmunk’s Machine Gun. You can then craft this item at the Pal Gear Workbench for 20 Wood, ten Stone, five Ingots and ten Paldium Fragments. Once it’s been crafted, it will automatically go into your key items storage in your backpack. There’s no need to equip it.

Now add your Lifmunk to your party and let it out. You’ll see that you can use its special ability, Lifmunk Recoil, by holding down the highlighted key/button. When you do so, Lifmunk will hop up on top of your head, lock in, and fire its SMG at any enemies you’re fighting. It’s a really solid way to get some extra DPS early on in Palworld, and the resource cost is pretty minimal.

That’s how you can use Lifmunk as a submachine gun in Palworld. Even if you’re just stuck using your bow, at least you can make everyone say hello to your little friend before they riddle your enemies with bullets for you!