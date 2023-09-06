How What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Ends

What We Do in the Shadows‘ fifth season has drawn to a close, and I can’t wait for the next, already confirmed season. If you’re still catching up or need a refresher, here’s how What We Do inj the Shadows Season 5 ended and whether Guillermo became a vampire.

What You Need to Know About What We Do in the Shadows’ Season Finale

What We Do in the Shadows‘ finale was advertised as a double episode, though it wasn’t exactly a two-parter. The ninth episode ended with Nandor discovering that Guillermo had, indeed, been turned into a vampire, by someone other than himself. And according to vampire tradition, insulting his master like that meant Nandor was obliged to kill Guillermo and then kill himself. Guillermo fans will be happy to hear that didn’t happen.

The finale, “Exit Interview,” had Guillermo on the run, hiding out in a motel, though everyone except Nandor knew where he was and dropped by to give their advice/condolences. Even the Guillermo/animal hybrids from Season 7 showed up. Meanwhile, Nandor staked out a Panera Bread, the place Guillermo worked before becoming his familiar. He was completely unaware that there were multiple Panera Breads on Staten Island, until Patton Oswalt informed him.

Yes, that Patton Oswalt provided a welcome ear for Nandor’s troubles. After dropping Patton off a building, and regretting it, Nandor finally decided to forgive Guillermo. Guillermo was given a glass of human blood, which Laszlo hadn’t thought to try, and finally became a full vampire.

Is Guillermo a Vampire in What We Do in the Shadows?

So, he’s a vampire now, right? Not quite. After his human-turned-vampire friend Derek bit him, he spent the entirety of What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 slowly turning, likely due to his Van Helsing blood resisting the change. That sip of human blood was enough to complete his transformation. However, when he and the other vampires went out to hunt, he couldn’t bring himself to kill. Nandor set up a fake ceremony where Guillermo confessed that he wanted to be human. Nandor then staked Derek, who was present at the ceremony, which was enough to make Guillermo human again.

The now-human Guillermo took Derek to necromancer Wallace (Benedict Wong, last seen in the first episode of What We Do in the Shadows Season 2), who raised him from the dead. Topher, played by Haley Joel Osment also popped up, undead but entirely lucid. And that’s where Season 5 ended.

Where Does Season 5 Leave the Vampires?

It’s mostly business as usual. Mostly. Colin, Lazlo, Nadja (and doll Nadja), Namdor and Guillermo are back to their normal selves, once again under the same room. And The Guide? She’s there too, though still probably being overlooked. But the desire to become a vampire has, up until now, been Guillermo’s primary motivation. Now that that’s been taken away, is friendship/longing enough to keep him in Nandor’s service? We’ll have to wait till next year to find out.