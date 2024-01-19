Indian Hit Salaar Gets Streaming Release Date on Netflix

What will the next RRR be? Netflix is hoping it’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the smash hit Indian film, which has set a release date for the streamer of January 20, allowing viewers to see it while it’s still in (very limited) theaters.

Salaar stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, both major names in their own right in Indian cinema, with Prabhas being one of the bigger stars working despite a recent downturn in his box offices. The pair play friends who are caught up in a gritty science-fiction gang war that explodes onto the screen in epic, violent action sequences and prolific amounts of exposition. As the trailer shows, this one can get pretty dark and very, very dramatic. And that concluding line is definitely one for the ages.

The movie was the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year, pulling in $85 million worldwide and an impressive $5 million in its first weekend at the U.S. box office. Netflix is clearly hoping it’s got another breakout Indian blockbuster in Salaar, though the streamer is also home to a plethora of Indian cinema, showing it has faith in the country’s content even if every project can’t be a cultural phenomenon like RRR was.

The film and its world were created by blockbuster director Prashanth Neel, who is looking to set up a franchise in this world. A second film, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, is already in the works, promising more insane violence, melodrama, and what looks to be Game of Thrones-style machinations, all set in a dystopian Indian world. Neel is well known for directing gritty, violent, over-the-top films, and with the success of Salaar in theaters, it should come as no surprise that he has more on the way.