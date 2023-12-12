Indie Narrative Adventure Fort Solis Set For Film and TV Adaptations

Following its launch earlier this year, Fallen Leaf Studio’s cinematic narrative adventure Fort Solis is set to receive television and film adaptations.

According to Deadline, Studios Extraordinairies will be handling the adaptations. It marks the third video game-adjacent project from the relatively young production house, following Expeditions based on an upcoming action RPG from Infinite Mana Games and Space Marshals based on the mobile-only top-down shooter.

Speaking on the deal, Fallen Leaf CEO Piotr Kurkowski said, “The signing of this film and TV production deal with Studios Extraordinaires marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Fort Solis IP. Through this partnership, we’re opening new gateways and avenues to explore the universe established in our debut title.”

Thanks to its cinematic nature and episodic format, Fort Solis should lend itself well to adaptations. The game stars Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption II) as Jack Leary as he investigates a distress beacon at the apparently abandoned Fort Solis base on Mars. Joining Clark among the top cast were Troy Baker (The Last of Us) and Julia Brown (Foundation). No cast members or other production details are yet available for the adaptations.

“Fort Solis is the kind of clever science-fiction tethering on the brink of science-fact that will stay with you long after you step away from the screen,” added Studios Extraordinairies co-founders André Hedetoft and Andreas Troedsson. “Each character in the small cast brings a unique perspective and depth to the story and we can’t wait to bring its gripping narrative, cinematic setting, and stellar cast to life amidst the thrilling backdrop of the Martian frontier.”