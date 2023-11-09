Inside Out 2’s First Trailer Introduces Us to Anxiety

Pixar is gearing up to release the sequel to one of the best films it’s ever made, Inside Out, and has just dropped the first trailer for Inside Out 2, which will take us all through that wonderful journey of puberty and introduce us to a few new emotions, including Anxiety.

Inside Out 2 picks up right around where the first one left off after Joy (Amy Poehler) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) realized that emotions are more complex than they ever thought and audiences everywhere cried their eyes out as Bing Bong sacrificed himself. We’re back inside Riley’s head as the puberty button that was teased at the end of the first movie kicks into gear and brings a few new emotions to Riley’s head. The only one we get to meet in the trailer, however, is Anxiety (Maya Hawke).

Changes in Riley’s emotions aren’t the only ones in Inside Out 2. There have been some to the creative team as well. Meg LeFauve is the only credited screenwriter on the film with Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter not involved nor Ronnie Del Carmen. Neither of that pair are returning to direct either, as first-time director Kelsey Mann takes the seat, which given the film is about a girl going through puberty does lend a bit more credibility to landing the emotions.

There are also casting changes too. Mindy Kaling is being replaced by Liza Lapira as Disgust and Bill Hader’s role as Fear will now be played by Tim Hale. Lewis Black, and his iconic voice, are, thankfully, returning as Anger.

Inside Out 2 will release on June 14, 2024.