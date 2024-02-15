The wait for the final episodes of Invincible Season 2 has been long, but at least they won’t be pulling any punches. The Invincible Season 2, Part 2 trailer pushes Mark to his limits.

The first four episodes of Season 2 were eventful for Mark Grayson. After battling his father, he tried to get his life back on track, but he wasn’t finding much success. That’s why, when he got an opportunity to go to space and save a civilization, he jumped at the chance. However, the whole thing was a ruse set up by his father, who wanted his son’s help in protecting his new family. Things then took a turn when Viltrumites showed up, beat down Mark and his father, and took Omni-Man away.

That’s where the trailer for the back half of the season picks up, with Mark recovering on the alien planet while his friends hold things down back at home. You can check out the highly anticipated trailer below:

While Mark’s return to Earth shouldn’t come as much of a shock, what is surprising is the number of threats he’s about to face. Of course, he has to be concerned about his dad being taken prisoner by his own people, but there’s also the evil Angstrom Levy to worry about. Mark screwed with Angstrom’s multiversal experiments earlier in the season, and it looks like it will come back to bite him in a big way.

The Invincible Season 2, Part 2 trailer also teases a major death, with all of Earth’s heroes gathered for a funeral. While the trailer wants everyone to think the one meeting their end is Mark, it’s more likely that it’s a misdirect and another hero bites the dust. Invincible fans will just have for March to find out.