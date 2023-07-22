Invincible Season 2 Trailer Reveals Release Date & Killer Cast, Atom Eve Special Out Now

Revealed during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, a new Invincible season 2 trailer is finally here, debuting a November 3 premiere date, and with it is a special episode focused on Atom Eve that is now streaming on Amazon Prime. This latest trailer comes in at a minute-and-a-half long but shows us little about how its titular hero plans to carry on after the devastating events that ended the first season. All we know for now is that it’ll be a bloody addition to the story we’ve gotten so far.

Invincible season 2 is also bringing a long list of new cast members. There are more than a few highlights, including Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson), Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man), and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton). Another standout is longtime Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen, who we get to hear a small snippet of in today’s video. You can see Mark Grayson and Omni-Man return in the Invincible season 2 trailer below.

Invincible season 2 will release its eight-episode story in two parts (via Variety), with the first four arriving on that aforementioned November 3 date. The second half of the season will follow sometime in early 2024. As for that bonus episode, titled Invincible – Atom Eve, you’ll be happy to know that the special is more than 50 minutes long and is a prequel that dives into the character’s origin story. You see a trailer for the surprise episode below before you head over to Amazon Prime to watch the full thing for yourself.