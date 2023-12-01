Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. But what about Nintendo’s latest console? If you’re wondering whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s the answer.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a gorgeous-looking open-world game that requires a fair amount of power to generate its fancy graphics. Does that mean the Nintendo Switch is incapable of handling it? Well, yes and no.

There are two ways that Frontiers of Pandora could land on the Nintendo Switch. The first is for Ubisoft to put out a cut-down version, dialing back the graphics and perhaps even shrinking down the world. However, that would involve a lot of work, and as anyone who’s played the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 can tell you, downgrading games for the Switch doesn’t always work out.

Another option would be for Nintendo to make a streaming version of the game available, as it has done with some previous titles. There’s already a streaming version of Frontiers of Pandora for Amazon Luna, and while it requires you to have a half-decent internet connection, you don’t need a powerhouse of a machine.

However, if Ubisoft is working on either of these options, then they’re keeping it close to the chest. It hasn’t even declared any intent to bring Frontiers of Pandora to the Nintendo Switch at all.

Which Platforms Will Have Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Unless Ubisoft changes its mind, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna. It’s not coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. Ubisoft did bring some of its titles to the Stadia, but Google shut down Stadia some time ago.

So, the answer to whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming to Nintendo Switch is no.