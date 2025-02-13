Is Avowed Multiplayer? Answered

Avowed has been called Obsidian Entertainment’s Skyrim, but it’s more like a fantasy version of that developer’s The Outer Worlds. But can you have other people join your fantasy adventure? Is Avowed multiplayer? I’ve got the answer.

Recommended Videos

Does Avowed Support Multiplayer Co-op or PvP?

Avowed does not support multiplayer, either in co-op mode or in player versus player mode. You’ll be plunged into this fantasy world and you’ll have companions to lend you a hand, but they’ll all be NPCs, much like The Outer Worlds in fact.

The same is true of the enemies you fight. Every single of one of them, no matter how powerful, will be controlled by the computer. There’s also no Sniper Elite-style invasion feature where other players can jump into your world and cause mayhem. There’s no multiplayer in Avowed – no PvP, no invasion mode, no co-op mode, none whatsoever. But, originally, there was going to be.

What Happened to Avowed’s Planned Multiplayer?

If you remember Avowed having co-op, don’t worry, it’s not the Mandela Effect. Obsidian Entertainment did originally plan on including it in the game. However, during development, the developer dropped it, deciding they were “too focused on co-op” (via Dexerto). The company originally used co-op as a selling point to make it interesting for investors. Hopefully the investors in question weren’t too put out, but I can’t honestly say that Avowed needs co-op.

Is There an Avowed Co-Op Mod?

If anyone’s planning an Avowed co-op PC mod, they’ve kept it quiet. It’s entirely possible that we will get one at some point but there’s more work involved in doing that compared to turning dragons in to Macho Man Randy Savage. Speaking of Skyrim, there is a co-op mod for that game but it arrived years after the game’s original release. Obsidian also isn’t planning on adding co-op later.

Related: Is Avowed coming to Game Pass?

So, the answer to whether Avowed has multiplayer support is no, it does not.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy