Avowed, a female character about to fire magic at a green, bulky creature that we see from behind.
Video Games
Is Avowed Multiplayer? Answered

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 10:20 pm

Avowed has been called Obsidian Entertainment’s Skyrim, but it’s more like a fantasy version of that developer’s The Outer Worlds. But can you have other people join your fantasy adventure? Is Avowed multiplayer? I’ve got the answer.

Does Avowed Support Multiplayer Co-op or PvP?

Avowed does not support multiplayer, either in co-op mode or in player versus player mode. You’ll be plunged into this fantasy world and you’ll have companions to lend you a hand, but they’ll all be NPCs, much like The Outer Worlds in fact.

The same is true of the enemies you fight. Every single of one of them, no matter how powerful, will be controlled by the computer. There’s also no Sniper Elite-style invasion feature where other players can jump into your world and cause mayhem. There’s no multiplayer in Avowed – no PvP, no invasion mode, no co-op mode, none whatsoever. But, originally, there was going to be.

What Happened to Avowed’s Planned Multiplayer?

Avowed, the character fighting a bear-like monster.

If you remember Avowed having co-op, don’t worry, it’s not the Mandela Effect. Obsidian Entertainment did originally plan on including it in the game. However, during development, the developer dropped it, deciding they were “too focused on co-op” (via Dexerto). The company originally used co-op as a selling point to make it interesting for investors. Hopefully the investors in question weren’t too put out, but I can’t honestly say that Avowed needs co-op.

Is There an Avowed Co-Op Mod?

If anyone’s planning an Avowed co-op PC mod, they’ve kept it quiet. It’s entirely possible that we will get one at some point but there’s more work involved in doing that compared to turning dragons in to Macho Man Randy Savage. Speaking of Skyrim, there is a co-op mod for that game but it arrived years after the game’s original release. Obsidian also isn’t planning on adding co-op later.

So, the answer to whether Avowed has multiplayer support is no, it does not.

Avowed
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
