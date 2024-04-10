Is Broken Roads on Xbox Game Pass? – Answered

Aussie post-apocalyptic RPG Broken Roads is here, but reviews have been a little mixed. So, if you’re still interested but wondering if you can take it for a test drive before committing, you might want to know if Broken Roads is on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s that question answered.

Is Broken Roads on Xbox Game Pass?

Broken Roads is not on Xbox Game Pass at all. So, unfortunately, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber you can’t just download the game and see if it’s worth your time. It’s a case of buying it or nothing. There’s also no physical release, so you can’t trade it back in if you do buy it and decide it’s not for you.

Is Broken Roads on PlayStation Plus?

But what about PlayStation Plus? Is Broken Roads on one of that service’s subscription tiers? No, it’s not there either. While the game is available across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, it’s not on Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or any other subscription service.

It could yet arrive at some point in the future, but it’s not one of the games that drops onto a subscription service on day one. And there have been no rumblings from developer Drop Bear Bytes as to whether it will ever join those services, either.

Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation do have refund options, but given the complexity of Broken Roads, as being a classic Fallout-style isometric RPG, it seems unlikely you’ll be able to pass judgement within the usual two hour window. Your best option might be to find a friend who’s bought it and have a go on their PC/console.

So if you’re debating buying Broken Roads but want to try it on Xbox Game Pass or another subscription service first, unfortunately, you’re out of luck. It’s not available on any just yet.

