Godzilla Minus One has finally arrived, and there seems to be some confusion about where it fits into the franchise canon, and whether it’s a prequel or a sequel. We’ll be breaking down the answer to that in this article.

Is Godzilla Minus One a Prequel or Sequel?

Writer/director Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One is not a prequel or a sequel. It is very much its own thing both tonally and conceptually, even though Yamazaki did recently express interest in writing and directing a sequel. A follow-up has not been officially announced, and there’s been no noise from Toho about bringing Yamazaki back for future Godzilla projects. They are probably waiting to see how this one performs overseas before they make a decision regarding this specific story’s future. Still, the movie was made for a modest $15 million, which means it stands a good chance of being a financial success.

What Is Godzilla Minus One About?

The live-action film follows disgraced kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima as he grapples with his own mistakes in a post-war world. But the gargantuan Godzilla haunts him, serving as a reminder of his costliest blunders and forcing him to face the monster before it can destroy Japan.

Godzilla Minus One is the first live-action Toho-produced Godzilla entry since 2016’s Shin Godzilla, which garnered mostly positive reviews. At the time of writing, Godzilla Minus One is doing exceedingly well with critics and the title holds a 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Godzilla Minus One is now playing in theaters across the United States. It will be released theatrically in the United Kingdom and Ireland on December 15. The film is being released as part of the franchise’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

