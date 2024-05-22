Hellblade 2, Senua against a red, volcanic-looking background.
Is Hellblade 2 Coming to PS5?

Published: May 22, 2024 09:28 am

Hellblade 2, or Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II to give it its formal title, continues Senua’s journey on Xbox Series X|S and PC. But what about Sony’s console? Is Hellblade 2 coming to PS5? Here’s the answer.

Is Hellblade 2 Coming to PS5?

Hellblade 2 is not coming to PS5 any time soon, and it’s unlikely it ever will. Why? Because Ninja Theory, the studio that developed both this game and the original, is owned by Microsoft. Microsoft purchased Ninja Theory in 2018, the year after they put out Hellblade.

Hellblade 2 wasn’t the only game the developer worked on in the intervening years, but it was by far the highest profile. It was announced back in 2019 as an Xbox console exclusive. The original launched on PlayStation 4 and landed on Xbox a year later, but it seemed as if, from the word go, Hellblade 2 was not going to hit PlayStation.

And, to date, nothing has changed. Ninja Theory and Microsoft have not announced any plans to put the game on PlayStation 5. They could change their minds down the line, but it’s unlikely, and there’s no pressure to do so.

Senua in Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga
Image via Team Ninja

Often, when Sony or Microsoft wants a game to be exclusive to their platform, they pay the developer/publisher to keep it exclusive for a short period of time, a year or so. After that period expires, the game will end up on the other platform.

It’s not usually disclosed how much companies get paid to make a game a PlayStation/Xbox exclusive. But I’d expect it to be a significant amount, into the millions for an AAA title, since the publisher is losing out on the profit they could make from selling it on both console platforms.

However, in this case, since Microsoft owns Ninja Theory and is publishing the game, there’s no need to do that. Microsoft can decide not to put Hellblade 2 on PlayStation 5, and no money needs to change hands.

So the answer to whether Hellblade 2 is coming to PS5 is no; there are currently no plans, and it’s likely to remain an Xbox exclusive permanently.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
