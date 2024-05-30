Riri Williams/Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Is Marvel Studios’ Ironheart Disney+ Series Canceled?

Leon Miller
Published: May 30, 2024 07:11 pm

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ spinoff series Ironheart still hasn’t arrived. Does this mean the rumors that Ironheart is canceled are true?

Did Marvel Studios Cancel the Ironheart Disney+ Series?

Riri Williams hammers out her armored suit in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

No, Ironheart isn’t canceled. On the contrary, the MCU spinoff featured prominently at the Disney Upfront Tuesday event held in May 2024. Stars Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams/Ironheart) and Anthony Ramos (Parker Robbins/The Hood) were both on hand to promote Ironheart, which Disney confirmed will drop sometime in 2025. It’s easy to see how the cancellation rumors gained momentum, though.

After all, production on Ironheart started out full throttle before seemingly running out of gas. In November 2022, Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore told Collider that the Disney+ series was about to wrap filming. That same year, Marvel Studios announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Ironheart would debut in Fall 2023. Yet by February 2023, The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources claimed that Marvel Studios would probably yank Ironheart from that year’s Disney+ slate.

This prediction ultimately came true. By May 2023, Marvel Studios and Disney were circling a 2024 release window for Ironheart. Four months later, it had slipped off the MCU’s public-facing calendar entirely, reportedly in response (at least in part) to the WGA and SAG strikes in effect at the time. Both strikes temporarily curtailed Marvel Studios’ plans for Ironheart reshoots.

As a result, some MCU fans began to speculate that Marvel Studios would axe Ironheart altogether. Fortunately, Thorne confirmed in a January 2024 Deadline interview that Ironheart‘s additional filming was complete. Then, in March 2024, executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed the project had already entered the editing phase. That brings us up to the May 2024 Disney Upfront Tuesday, which dispelled any lingering doubts about Ironheart‘s future.

So, no: Marvel Studios’ Ironheart isn’t canceled – but it hasn’t had an easy ride to the small screen, either!

Ironheart is slated to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2025, with the project’s release date not set as of this article’s latest update.

Ironheart
