Is Netflix’s Ripley Getting a Second Season? Answered

Netflix’s Ripley series is here, the latest take on Patricia Highsmith’s murderous conman, is here. But what’s next? If you’re wondering, is Netflix’s Ripley getting a second season, here’s what you need to know.

Is Netflix’s Ripley Getting a Season 2?

Netfix’s Ripley has not, so far, been renewed for a second season. But there’s absolutely enough material for further seasons. Highsmith wrote a total of five Ripley novels and this series is based on The Talented Mr Ripley. So there are at least four possible seasons.

Speaking to Netflix, the show’s writer and director, Steven Zaillian, confirmed he’d be happy to make more. “I think that the other books are good, and we see Tom in a lot of different ways as he grows up,” he added. Netflix themselves would also need to be on board, too. The streamer is notorious for ending seasons after two or three seasons, so we wouldn’t necessarily get all four books.

Does Netflix’s Ripley End on a Cliffhanger?

If you’re wondering how Ripley ends, here’s the ending explained. But Zaillan’s take on the first book’s conclusion is pretty clever. It differs slightly from the book and leaves the door open for more Ripley adventures.

How Long Would it Take to Get a Second Season of Ripley?

Filming on this series began in 2021, delayed from 2020, so it took nearly three years for the series to reach Netflix (it was going to arrive on Showtime at once point). A second series probably wouldn’t take as long, but even if Netflix gave Zaillan the nod, I doubt we’d see it until late 2025.

So the answer to is Netflix’s Ripley getting a second season is no, nothing has been confirmed, but writer/director Steven Zaillan has confirmed that he would be willing to do more.

