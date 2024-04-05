Category:
Movies & TV

Is Netflix’s Ripley Getting a Second Season? Answered

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 11:18 pm
Tom Ripley, played by Andrew Scott, walking down a railway platform.

Netflix’s Ripley series is here, the latest take on Patricia Highsmith’s murderous conman, is here. But what’s next? If you’re wondering, is Netflix’s Ripley getting a second season, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is Netflix’s Ripley Getting a Season 2?

Netfix’s Ripley has not, so far, been renewed for a second season. But there’s absolutely enough material for further seasons. Highsmith wrote a total of five Ripley novels and this series is based on The Talented Mr Ripley. So there are at least four possible seasons.

Speaking to Netflix, the show’s writer and director, Steven Zaillian, confirmed he’d be happy to make more. “I think that the other books are good, and we see Tom in a lot of different ways as he grows up,” he added. Netflix themselves would also need to be on board, too. The streamer is notorious for ending seasons after two or three seasons, so we wouldn’t necessarily get all four books.

Does Netflix’s Ripley End on a Cliffhanger?

If you’re wondering how Ripley ends, here’s the ending explained. But Zaillan’s take on the first book’s conclusion is pretty clever. It differs slightly from the book and leaves the door open for more Ripley adventures.

How Long Would it Take to Get a Second Season of Ripley?

Filming on this series began in 2021, delayed from 2020, so it took nearly three years for the series to reach Netflix (it was going to arrive on Showtime at once point). A second series probably wouldn’t take as long, but even if Netflix gave Zaillan the nod, I doubt we’d see it until late 2025.

So the answer to is Netflix’s Ripley getting a second season is no, nothing has been confirmed, but writer/director Steven Zaillan has confirmed that he would be willing to do more.

Post Tag:
ripley
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who Is Fantastic Four’s Galactus in the Marvel Universe?
Galactus, a purple and blue giant devouring a planet.
Category: Comics
Comics
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Who Is Fantastic Four’s Galactus in the Marvel Universe?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 2 Recap
Saru rests his head on Burnham's head
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 2 Recap
Sam Stone Sam Stone Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Ripley Series’ Ending, Explained
Ripley, played by Andrew Scott, in black and white, looking to the right, standing against a big door.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Netflix’s Ripley Series’ Ending, Explained
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who Is Fantastic Four’s Galactus in the Marvel Universe?
Galactus, a purple and blue giant devouring a planet.
Category: Comics
Comics
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Who Is Fantastic Four’s Galactus in the Marvel Universe?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 2 Recap
Saru rests his head on Burnham's head
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 2 Recap
Sam Stone Sam Stone Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Ripley Series’ Ending, Explained
Ripley, played by Andrew Scott, in black and white, looking to the right, standing against a big door.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Netflix’s Ripley Series’ Ending, Explained
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 4, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.