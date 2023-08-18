Pacific Rim and Godzilla seem like a match made in Kaiju heaven. Between two franchises you’ve got giant lizards, colossal apes, and mechs built to punch big monsters in the face. But with that in mind you might be wondering is Pacific Rim in the same universe as Godzilla? Here’s the answer.

Here’s How Pacific Rim is Connected to Godzilla

Pacific Rim and its sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising wouldn’t exist without the original Japanese-made Godzilla movies. They’re clearly inspired by Japanese monster movies and Pacific Rim director Guillermo del Toro says as much in this interview.

But while one inspired the other, there’s no official connection. Pacific Rim’s Jaegers do not exist in the same universe as Godzilla. In the recent US movies, King Kong shares a universe, and an Earth, with Godzilla. They’re both part of Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse and also previously fought each other in the 1962 movie Kong vs Godzilla.

But, inspiration aside, Pacific Rim isn’t part of the Monsterverse. It takes place on a different Earth where mankind is under attack from otherworldly Kaiju.

Could We Get a Pacific Rim and Godzilla Crossover Movie?

It’s possible that there will, one day, be a Godzilla/Pacific Rim crossover, if not as a movie then as a comic. The idea has been mooted several times but it’s never really got anywhere.

Watching Godzilla vs Kong, I hoped for a post-credit scene where it’d turn out that instead of dying at the end of Pacific Rim, Idris Elba’s character had been transported to the Monsterverse. After all, the Monsterverse already has human-piloted mecha kaiju. Just imagine the CGI-heavy brawls. You could have Gipsy Danger and Striker Eureka taking on Godzilla and Kong then teaming up to fight a host of new Kaiju foes. But that’s just wishful thinking and I’d be very surprised if it actually happened.

So, the answer to is Pacific Rim in the same universe is Godzilla is no.