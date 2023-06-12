Is Reddit’s Server Down?

Have you been having problems getting onto Reddit? Have you discovered that there’s the shell of a front page and not an awful lot else? Has “Something went wrong, don’t panic” been popping up on your screen? If you’re wondering if Reddit’s server is down, here’s the answer.

What You Need to Know About the Status of Reddit & Reddit’s Server

Reddit has been down today and it could go down again. It wasn’t that every Reddit server was down; otherwise, you wouldn’t have been able to access the site at all. But Reddit uses multiple servers, and it’s entirely likely that many of those were experiencing problems.

The telltale sign of Reddit having technical issues is content being missing. So a subreddit might load, but there are no posts in it. Or you could perform a search and get no results even though you know there are posts on that subject.

Reddit has stated it is aware of the problems and is working on it, so hopefully the site will be completely stable soon. But it could go up and down a few times. We’d recommend you check out the official Reddit Twitter for updates. Generally, Reddit is good at keeping users updated as to an ongoing service outage.

So, that’s what you need to know about whether Reddit’s server is down.