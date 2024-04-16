A close up from the Fallout TV series of a person in power armour.
Is Ron Perlman in Amazon’s Fallout Series?

Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024

Ron Perlman never changes. Okay, that’s not strictly true, but his voice has featured in virtually every Fallout game. So, if you’re wondering whether Ron Perlman is in Amazon’s Fallout series, I’ve got the answer.

Is Ron Perlman in Amazon’s Fallout Series?

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Live-Action Adaptation in the Works from Crank Director movie. This image is part of an article about whether Ron Perlman is in Amazon's Fallout show.

Ron Perlman is not in Amazon’s Fallout series. At all. You never hear his voice, and there’s not so much as a single on-screen cameo from the Hellboy actor.

Perlman is famous, to Fallout fans at least, for his in-game monologues, which usually begin, end, or both with the line “War never changes.” He wasn’t in Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel, but he did feature in Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.

Fallout 4 was a little different in that he didn’t deliver the “War never changes” monologue. Instead, Nate, the male NPC, spoke those words. But Perlman did pop up as the anchorman who delivered the solemn news that the world was ending.

In the Fallout series, the phrase “War never changes” is spoken by two characters, neither of whom are voiced or played by Perlman. Instead, it’s Cooper Howard and Barb Howard who speak those words.

Why Isn’t Ron Perlman in Amazon’s Fallout Series?

There’s been no explanation as to why Perlman isn’t in Amazon’s Fallout series. He’d previously tweeted about how much he loved working with Bethesda on Fallout 76, but that was over five years ago.

However, one possibility is that he was approached, but that recording narration (or a cameo) would have overlapped with the SAG/AFTRA strike. Not only is Perlman a member of SAG, as many actors are, but he’s also been on the front lines. He’s the last person who’d break ranks, even if it was for a two-minute voiceover.

So the answer to is Ron Perlman in Amazon’s Fallout series is no.

Fallout Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.

