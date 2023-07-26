Is there a Post Credit Scene for Secret Invasion Episode 6?

Secret Invasion’s sixth episode brings the series to an end in a fashion that, amongst other things, sets up the movie The Marvels. Marvel is known for including mid- and post-credit scenes in its shows, so you might well be wondering if there is a post-credit scene for Secret Invasion episode 6 — here is the full answer.

Explaining Whether There Is a Post-Credit Scene for the Secret Invasion Episode 6 Finale

After Secret Invasion’s credits finish, there’s nothing. There is no post-credit scene, no mid-credits scene. And there’s no teaser for Armor Wars, the movie that Secret Invasion was going to set up. Armor Wars was, at one point, set to be a series, but it’s now a single film.

There’s also no teaser for The Marvels, though we’ve already had two trailers for that movie. Perhaps the lack of a post-credit scene is a positive, as the show leaves viewers with a few things to mull over.

I’ve still not forgiven Marvel for Thor: Ragnarok’s post-credit scene, which leads into Avengers: Infinity War. It takes a great, upbeat ending and then reminds you that the next film begins with — well, I won’t spoil it for you, but it’s a bit of a downer.

So the answer to whether there is a post-credit scene for the Secret Invasion episode 6 finale is no, and that's everything you need to know about that.