New The Marvels Trailer Focuses in on Carol Danvers and Goes Intergalactic

The post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe may be struggling to find its feet and audience, but Marvel seems to be coming out swinging with its next film effort, The Marvels. The new, official The Marvels trailer just dropped and gives us our best look yet at not only the trio of “Marvels” but also the film’s vengeful villain, Dar-Benn, who is out to destroy Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel thanks to her destruction of the Kree and the Supreme Intelligence.

To begin, putting anything over the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” is going to help it out. That song just slaps (or whatever kids say about good music). However, the official The Marvels trailer actually works really well on its own in promoting what looks like not just another MCU film but one with an actually interesting premise that could lead to even more interesting action sequences, all supported by a trio of heroes that could play really well together. Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani all look like they’re having a ton of fun, and it seems to be Vellani’s show to steal once again.

If you haven’t heard of Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton, don’t worry. She is an obscure Kree villain from the depths of Marvel lore made even less recognizable because the character has been gender-swapped. However, she is the one who triggers the location-swapping conundrum our heroes find themselves in, pulling the three into a team of Marvels: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon. That last one, of course, doesn’t have Marvel in her name, but her powers are derived from the same source. Plus, she’s Captain Marvel’s niece.

Nia DaCosta, who directed the brilliant reboot of Candyman, is directing the film from a screenplay by her, Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. Clearly Marvel went all in on making this woman-led movie a woman-made one as well. We’ll see if this creative team can get the MCU back on track.

The Marvels will land in theaters on November 10.