First Trailer for The Marvels Delivers a Location-Swapping Superhero Team

The big guns are here… or at least what Marvel hopes is going to be its big guns are here. After delivering a middling Phase 4 slate of films and kicking Phase 5 off with the lackluster Ant and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel is rolling into a slate of massive films with big characters. It starts with Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but we now have the first teaser trailer for the film after that, The Marvels, which will bring together three of the universe’s most powerful characters and, of course, Nick Fury.

In the trailer we see all three “Marvels” having some issues with their powers, as whenever they use them, they instantly swap locations. It seems to begin when Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is doing some space work with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and touches something weird, instantly teleporting her to wherever Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is and subsequently leading us to the teaser that was at the end of Ms. Marvel with Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) launched into Kamala’s bedroom. Things seem to be very awry, and when things go awry there’s only one solution: teaming up to defeat evil and also overcoming your differences.

Yeah, it doesn’t look like The Marvels, aside from having the first all-female superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is going to be delivering anything all that groundbreaking in terms of plot. But it does honestly look like a ton of fun. We already know that Kamala is one of the best characters the MCU has had in an age and her naivete and fan-girling should be pretty great to watch alongside the virtual invincibility of Captain Marvel and… well, we don’t know all that much about Monica Rambeau at the moment. She’s the biggest mystery here as her introduction occurred as a side story in WandaVision and never felt fully fleshed out.

However, there’s a very obvious reason The Marvels will be fantastic, and that is because of the return of the Flerken in the teaser trailer. And it appears that it is not just Nick Fury’s Goose coming to the party this time but a whole host of Flerken whom, we assume, will be adorably eating enemies with their tentacle mouths.

The Marvels will open on November 10, which is far after Secret Invasion, so we’ll probably finally know the how and why behind Nick Fury being in space.