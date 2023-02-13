Coinciding with the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which showcases epic stakes, the origin story of Rocket Raccoon, new villain the High Evolutionary, new wildcard Adam Warlock, a potential romance between Star-Lord and maybe Nebula, and an unconscious Star-Lord who may or may not be alive in Nebula’s arms. It’s a lot to take in, but frankly, it looks pretty awesome.

The first Vol 3 trailer set a rather somber tone by the whimsical standards of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and that feeling continues in this new trailer. However, there is a heavier dose of humor this time, as Star-Lord suddenly considers the possibility of dating Nebula and she tries to shut it down as fast as humanly possible. Considering it’s Karen Gillan underneath that blue makeup, I completely see what Peter Quill sees in her.

Meanwhile, the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji, is introduced as being obsessed with manufacturing perfect life forms, and it seems Rocket Raccoon was part of his experimentation, for better or worse. It remains to be seen then how Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock will factor into everything, but it’ll be fun to find out.

Between the trailer for The Flash and this new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, it’s been a pretty super day for Super Bowl ads. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 arrives in theaters on May 5.