Who Is Adam Related To In Claim To Fame? Answered

Throughout the third season of Claim to Fame, there is one person who is consistently seen as the biggest threat in the house: Adam. Nobody has any idea who he is related to in the Season 3 finale, but we finally know his claim to fame.

Recommended Videos

Who Is Adam Related To in Claim to Fame?

In the season finale, with only just three contestants left, things were looking dire for Adam. Not only was he seen as the biggest threat to the other remaining competitors, Mackenzie and Hud, but he also received virtually no help during the final challenge and suffered a head injury that nearly took him out of the competition completely. Despite it all, he persevered and won the final challenge, mostly thanks to Hud and Mackenzie gunning for each other, giving him complete control over Mackenzie and Hud’s fate. And once Adam eliminated his opponents in Claim to Fame, his celebrity relative was finally revealed as Michael Bolton.

For most of the season, Adam’s celebrity relative remained a mystery. While it was eventually revealed that his relative was a musician and that he was famous in the ’90s, most of the competitors had no clue who he was. Even in the second to last episode, no one was certain who he was related to, with guesses going around like Brett Michaels.

Related: Teen Mom: Are Amber and Gary Still Together? Answered

Well, Bolton is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who is most famous for songs like “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” and “Go The Distance” from Hercules and has written critically acclaimed albums like Time, Love, & Tenderness. He has a staggering 24 albums across six decades and has worked with plenty of artists like Ray Charles and The Lonely Island to become a national icon. Bolton was revealed to be Adam’s uncle, and for keeping that secret hidden for the entire season, Adam became the winner of Season 3 of Claim to Fame and won $100,000.

And that’s who Adam was related to in Season 3 of Claim to Fame.

Claim to Fame airs on ABC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy