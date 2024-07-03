Claim to Fame Season 3 is nearly here, with a cast who are related to famous or sort of famous people. But who’s who in this upcoming reality TV show? Here are all Claim to Fame Season 3 relatives confirmed.

Every Claim to Fame Season 3 Relative, Listed

There are 11 contestants in Claim to Fame Season 3 with connections to wrestlers, actors, singers, and more. But which actors, wrestlers, or singers? That’s for the other contestants to work out. Here, courtesy of People, are all the relatives.

Their first names are fake to hide their actual identities, and they’ve each shared three “facts” – their relationship (uncle, brother, etc), the profession of their famous relative, and the highest award they’ve won. However, there’s a catch. This is actually “two truths and a lie,” so one of those is fake. It could be as mundane as them saying it’s their uncle when actually it’s their aunt, so make of these what you will.

1. Adam.

Celebrity relative: Uncle.

Uncle. Relative known for being An actor

An actor Highest award relative has won: Grammy Award

2. Bianca.

Celebrity relative: Aunt

Aunt Relative known for being : An actor

: An actor Highest award relative has won: Peabody Award

3. Danny

Celebrity relative: Uncle.

Uncle. Relative known for being: Pro-wrestler

Pro-wrestler Highest award relative has won: Grammy Award

4. Dedrick

Celebrity relative: Uncle

Uncle Relative known for being: Singer

Singer Highest award relative has won: Best Rock Song

5. Gracie Lou

Celebrity relative: Uncle

Uncle Relative known for being: Musician

Musician Highest award relative has won: Emmy Award

6. Hud

Celebrity relative: Mom

Mom Relative known for being: Singer

Singer Highest award relative has won: Grammy Award

7. Jill

Celebrity relative: Grandfather

Grandfather Relative known for being: Actor

Actor Highest award relative has won: People’s Choice Award

8. Mackenzie

Celebrity relative: Father

Father Relative known for being: Singer

Singer Highest award relative has won: Tony Award

9. Miguel

Celebrity relative: Grandfather

Grandfather Relative known for being: Actor

Actor Highest award relative has won: Oscar Award

10. Naomi

Celebrity relative: Cousin

Cousin Relative known for being: Singer

Singer Highest award relative has won: Young Artist Award

11. Shane

Celebrity relative: Cousin

Cousin Relative known for being: Actor

Actor Highest award relative has won: Oscar Award

These “two truths and a lie” will figure into the show, and (via People) red herrings will be thrown into the mix. The contestants will still have the Clue Wall to help them guess each others’ identities, though, as revealed in this TV Insider interview, its use will be limited. In other words, Season 3 promises to be a bit tougher than previous seasons.

And those are all Claim to Fame Season 3 relatives confirmed.

Claim to Fame airs on ABC.

