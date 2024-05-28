Trista and Ryan Sutter, winners of the first season of The Bachelorette, have been the subject of a lot of speculation, some of it going to some quite dark places. So what’s going on? Here’s Ryan and Trista’s separation rumor explained.

Recommended Videos

The Bachelor: Ryan and Trista’s Separation Rumor, Explained

After appearing on The Bachelor, Trista Sutter (then Rehn) went on to be the subject of the gender-flipped version of the show, The Bachelorette, where she met and ultimately married Ryan Sutter. She’s popped up on a few shows since then, Dancing With the Stars included. But there’s recently been some serious speculation about their marriage and even Trista’s health.

It largely stems from some Instagram posts her husband made, all with black-and-white images of her or her and her family. In the posts, Ryan talks about how it’s not easy being away from her. Why was she away? The posts didn’t address that, nor do they have to, but the phrasing is a tad curious, and we can see why people were jumping to conclusions.

Related: What Was Travis Kelce’s Reality Show? Answered

The posts included lines like “I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out…. I miss her already.” But while some believed that she was filming a new reality TV show, there was no official confirmation to add fuel to that fire.

Ryan seemed to address the rumors with another post on May 18th, explaining Trista’s absence (the pair have two children, and she’d been away for Mother’s Day). “Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit.. part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us,” he said.

On May 26th, Ryan and Trista posted on Instagram to confirm they were back in each others’ company. In her post, Trista rolled her eyes at the drama that Ryan’s Instagram posts had caused. “Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” she joked. “An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment”. She concluded by adding that she’d share more details later.

Was Ryan deliberately attempting to stir up drama for publicity’s sake? It’s possible, but some Instagram comments suggest he just didn’t understand how his posts would come across.

It may be that the couple will more publicly reflect on this later, but for now, Ryan and Trista Sutter seem to have put rumors of their separation to rest. And that’s everything to know about the seperation rumor going around about The Bachelorette‘s Ryan and Trista.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more