Despite Ezra Miller’s best efforts, the full, official trailer for the The Flash has arrived alongside the Super Bowl, and yes, we finally get to see Michael Keaton suit up as Batman once again. In fact, the footage, which arrives just ahead of its Super Bowl LVII debut, has two Batmans, with Ben Affleck also appearing as the Snyderverse’s version of Bruce Wayne. We don’t know if these Caped Crusaders will have the opportunity to meet when The Flash arrives in theaters this year, but the official trailer does show us what it’s like when Barry Allen meets himself.

The Flash is set up to be a must-see for comic book fans everywhere and reportedly fared well in test screenings. Not only does it feature multiple versions of iconic heroes, but the superhero film will also feature a new take on Supergirl. It looks like Krypton’s Kara Zor-El, played by Sasha Calle, will have her hands full after the Flash accidentally brings back Michael Shannon’s murderous version of General Zod. The Flash will offer a look back at a DC cinematic universe that will largely be put to bed soon and enable the reset that is to come.

Check out the official trailer for The Flash with Michael Keaton Batman to supercharge your Super Bowl below.

Miller first stepped into the Flash’s lightning-fast shoes in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, though their time as the hero has been anything but smooth. Regardless, The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16, 2023.