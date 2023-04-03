Late this evening, Marvel Studios released the official trailer for Secret Invasion, whose premiere has a release date of Wednesday, June 21, 2023 on Disney+. The series will comprise six episodes altogether, and the plot is that an aging Nick Fury teams up with Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos in order to stop a secret invasion of Earth by a bad-guy faction of Skrulls. Skrulls can shapeshift, so this will definitely be a show involving paranoia. Fury is looking awfully rough around the edges in the Secret Invasion official trailer, muttering at the end that this is “one last fight.” So, this is yet another character that Marvel is setting up for a maybe-but-probably-not death.

The show will star Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. That means it probably had quite a budget — the kind of budget that Disney is probably less likely to greenlight moving forward.

Ali Selim is director and executive producer on Secret Invasion, and other executive producers include Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet (also head writer), and Brian Tucker. Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein are further co-executive producers.

The quality has vacillated considerably among the multitude of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+, so at this point, a slick trailer really isn’t enough to convince a person if a show like Secret Invasion will be good anymore. On the other hand, Samuel L. Jackson’s charisma might be able to carry the entire series regardless of all other factors, so it’s okay to get your hopes up a little as the Secret Invasion release date approaches in the next couple months.