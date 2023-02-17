Marvel Studios has delayed the theatrical release date of The Marvels to November 10, 2023, a push of nearly four months from its previous date of July 28. The Marvels will be a team-up movie with Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau). A poster for The Marvels has been released to soften the blow of the movie being delayed.

Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/zSlozSfQrz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 17, 2023

This delay comes following a recent interview with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, where he surprisingly acknowledged that, yeah, it’s probably time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to slow down in some respects. He said that the release of new Disney+ MCU shows will probably become more spaced out, and fewer shows are likely to release each year. It seems MCU movies will more or less continue chugging along as usual though.

However, there are indications that viewer fatigue is finally settling in with the particular formula Marvel uses in almost every movie. Earned or not, reviews for most MCU movies in the past couple years have also been lukewarm, from Eternals to Thor: Love and Thunder to this weekend’s release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The last two MCU movies to cross the billion-dollar threshold at the box office were both Spider-Man movies, which are co-productions with Sony.

Of course, it would be supremely idiotic to conclude that the MCU is dying; the films are still doing very well financially. Its cultural headlock might be lightening up though. In any case, hopefully The Marvels being delayed to a November release date will give people more of an opportunity to miss these characters. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on May 5.