Audiences are ready to return to Arrakis with the release of Dune: Part Two. However, despite the first movie not featuring a tease at the end, some are wondering whether the sequel get everyone to stay through the credits. So, is there a post-credits scene in Dune: Part Two?

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part One ends on a pretty somber note. After being tasked with taking control of spice production on Arrakis, Duke Leto Atreides is betrayed, and his people are massacred by House Harkonnen. It leads to the death of Leto, as well as many others, including Duncan Idaho, who is very close to Paul Atreides.

Stranded in the desert without any allies, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, come across the Fremen, a group of people who are native to Arrakis. They aren’t the most welcoming, but after proving himself in combat, Paul is allowed to join their ranks, which is where Dune: Part Two picks up.

Paul and his new allies have a common enemy in the Harkonnen, so they will work together to fight back against their oppressors. It’ll also help Paul that some of the Fremen believe him to be the “Lisan al Gaib,” a figure from another world who is destined to deliver them to paradise. He may not want the title, but with the Fremen being his only play, he’ll need to embrace it.

Paul has a lot on his plate as the sequel begins, and things will only get more complicated as it goes on. However, clocking in at over two and a half hours, Dune: Part Two packs a lot in, meaning there is no need for a post-credits scene. Fans will just have to hope a third movie is greenlit if they hope to see the conclusion of Denis Villeneuve’s story.

And that’s whether there is a post-credits scene in Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters now.