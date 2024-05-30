Is There An I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 Release Date?

Fans of anime series with very long names have been falling in love with I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability. If you have been looking forward to Episode 10 and wondering when you can watch it, we’ve got the information you need.

Recommended Videos

Episode 10 of I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince will be released on Monday June 3rd. The show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll at 2 PM GMT, 10 AM ET, and 7 am PT.

Show description from Crunchyroll: “The study of magic requires aptitude, effort, and the right bloodline. One sorcerer loved magic, despite lacking the bloodline and aptitude for it, and died wishing he’d spent more time studying in life. He reawakens as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum, with all his previous memories intact. Blessed with a strong magical bloodline, he uses his gifts to master the study of magic.”

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince has had a really interesting run, so far. It started as a series of light novels from Kenkyo na Circle, and published on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website where many authors and writers publish their work. It was later picked up by Kodansha publishing before being turned into a Manga, and then an anime.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more