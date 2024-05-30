I was reincarnated the 7th Prince image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Is There An I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 Release Date?

Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|
Published: May 30, 2024 09:23 am

Fans of anime series with very long names have been falling in love with I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability. If you have been looking forward to Episode 10 and wondering when you can watch it, we’ve got the information you need.

Recommended Videos

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 Release Date

Episode 10 of I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince will be released on Monday June 3rd. The show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll at 2 PM GMT, 10 AM ET, and 7 am PT.

Show description from Crunchyroll: “The study of magic requires aptitude, effort, and the right bloodline. One sorcerer loved magic, despite lacking the bloodline and aptitude for it, and died wishing he’d spent more time studying in life. He reawakens as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum, with all his previous memories intact. Blessed with a strong magical bloodline, he uses his gifts to master the study of magic.”

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince has had a really interesting run, so far. It started as a series of light novels from Kenkyo na Circle, and published on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website where many authors and writers publish their work. It was later picked up by Kodansha publishing before being turned into a Manga, and then an anime.

Post Tag:
I was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Attack on Titan The Musical Tickets, Dates, Cast & More
The cast members of Attack on Titan The Musical ready to fight.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Attack on Titan The Musical Tickets, Dates, Cast & More
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 30, 2024
Read Article KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed
KonoSuba Season 3 art.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 30, 2024
Read Article Will There Be Darling In The Franxx Season 2?
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will There Be Darling In The Franxx Season 2?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Attack on Titan The Musical Tickets, Dates, Cast & More
The cast members of Attack on Titan The Musical ready to fight.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Attack on Titan The Musical Tickets, Dates, Cast & More
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 30, 2024
Read Article KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed
KonoSuba Season 3 art.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 30, 2024
Read Article Will There Be Darling In The Franxx Season 2?
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will There Be Darling In The Franxx Season 2?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 30, 2024
Author
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan has been into movies, games, tv, and tabletop since the 80s. Rather than get bogged down in pointless nostalgia, he remains excited for all the amazing art that has yet to come. When not scribbling articles for sites like Escapist, Destructoid, or Dot Esports, he is making Youtube videos about interesting lore, or how to paint little plastic models.