Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has you hacking and slashing your way through a fantasy version of China’s Three Kingdoms. It’s available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One an Xbox Series X | S. But if you’ve got one of the latter two consoles you might be wondering — is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Game Pass? Here’s the answer.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is Available on Game Pass on PC, Xbox, and Cloud

Wo Long is indeed currently on Game Pass. That means that, with an appropriate Game Pass subscription, you can download it on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Or if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can play on cloud via any compatible device.

Aside from introducing your foes to the business end of their sword, your nameless protagonist can summon a variety of divine beasts. Yes, we’re into Giant Enemy Crab territory (except in China), but when you’re having this much fun, does it matter?

You can read (and watch) our Review in 3 Minutes to find out just why you should play it, and you can download it right now. Could it leave Game Pass? It’s possible, but we doubt that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is going anywhere any time soon.

So, on the topic of whether Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is on Game Pass, that’s what you need to know.