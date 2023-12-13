James Cameron Says Avatar 4 Will Have a Significant Time Jump

The lore of Pandora will only stretch farther. James Cameron says that Avatar 4 will have a significant time jump.

Some were skeptical about the Avatar franchise returning after 13 years. The first film became the most successful one in history, but the world had moved on, and with a constant stream of blockbusters, a second film surely wouldn’t be able to find the same success. That notion couldn’t have been more wrong.

Avatar: The Way of Water made over $2 billion at the box office, proving the world was ready for more of Pandora. And more there shall be, as Cameron is hard at work making the next three films. In fact, the director recently revealed that Avatar 4 will feature a pretty big time jump.

“We did the [motion capture] capture on three and the live-action photography on three as an intermingled production with [Avatar: The Way of Water], and we even did part of movie four because our young characters are all going to have a big time jump in movie four,” Cameron told People. “We see them and then we go away for six years and we come back. And so the part where we come back is the part we haven’t shot yet. So we’ll start on that after three is released.”

A time jump of that size shouldn’t come as a shock, as The Way of Water picks up 16 years after the original film, with Jake Sully and Neytiri now having three children. And those kids are sure to play a massive role as Cameron’s world continues to grow.

