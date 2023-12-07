As you get acquainted with Na’vi tribes, you’ll get to use the Clan Favor system to purchase clan-themed equipment and items. If you’re wondering how to increase your Clan Favor fast and how it works in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, here’s an explanation.

What Clan Favor Does in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Clan Favor is essentially a reputation system shared between the Na’vi tribes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Members of these clans find harmony together by contributing what they can and taking what they need without the pressures of money. For you, all payment comes from a contribution bar, and as the new Na’vi on the block, you’ve got a lot of work ahead of you.

Finishing main story missions, side quests, and other activities to push back the RDA or provide specific materials the clan needs will increase your Clan Favor. And when you have a substantial amount of it, you can exchange parts of your contribution bar to acquire rare weapons, armor, and crafting materials. Increasing this bar will take time, but it’s incredibly worthwhile if you’re looking to find better items to increase your character’s level.

How to Increase Clan Favor Fast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Outside of doing quests and fighting off the RDA, you can also increase Clan Favor by giving away items to a clan’s Community Basket. You’ll regularly receive side objectives toward gifting specific materials to these baskets at each Na’vi camp, rewarding you with a chunk of Clan Favor for finding what’s needed.

Related: Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Canon?

I’d recommend fulfilling these objectives and giving away any items or equipment you don’t need to build Clan Favor fast, albeit in small increments.

As a warning, don’t mindlessly throw away rare materials. You’ll want to hold onto them for crafting purposes later to make higher-quality equipment. This way, you can save Clan Favor for things you ordinarily couldn’t make at the crafting table.