Jennifer Jason Leigh’s Accent in Fargo, Explained

Part of Fargo’s fun comes from watching its star-studded casts tackle regional Midwest accents. Among them, Jennifer Jason Leigh’s interpretation of the dialect has proven perplexing to fans, so here’s the explanation behind her distinct take on the accent in season 5 of Fargo.

Jennifer Jason Leigh’s Fargo Accent is Inspired by William F. Buckley Jr.

As opposed to donning a specific Midwest dialect, Leigh took inspiration from conservative commentator and National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. for her Fargo accent. “It’s not exactly Buckley, but that’s sort of the inspiration for it,” TV Insider quoted the Lorraine Lyon actor. The outlet discussed the influences behind the not-quite-Midwest accent, including Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, dialect coach Liz Himelstein, and a study of the Buckley-hosted Firing Line.

Just as Leigh’s accent has thrown off some Fargo fans, Buckley’s cadence likewise invited some perplexed reactions from the public during his years as an active political figure. Slate provided a contextual description of the Firing Line host’s voice as “so preposterously mellifluous that it seemed that, even as he was speaking, he had some brandy in the back of his mouth that he needed to evaluate before swallowing it.” This description feels likewise apropos of Leigh’s Fargo accent, but its real-life origins stemmed from an amalgamation of influences including Buckley’s early multilingual education, international schooling, his curated public image, and parents’ Southern upbringings.

Lorraine Lyon’s Accent Helps Inform Her Characterization

Though not a one-for-one recreation of Buckley’s accent, utilizing the conservative personality as a touchstone speaks volumes to the underlying themes explored in Leigh’s Fargo character. Leigh’s “Queen of Debt” Lorraine Lyon established strong characterization right out of the gate, draped in wealth and exposing contemporary conservative talking points. From her gun-toting family Christmas card to her side comments about her granddaughter’s gender presentation, Leigh’s character positioned herself as a catalyst for the larger themes Hawley aimed to explore in this season.

A confrontation between Lorraine and her stepdaughter Dot, played by Juno Temple, added to the fascinating interplay of accent as a means to convey characterization. Leigh’s TV Insider comments implied that Lorraine’s peculiar cadence stemmed from a desire to separate herself from certain perceptions about her Midwest background. However, Lorraine’s argument with Dot revealed that her daughter-in-law has likewise established a put-upon accent of her own. Where Lorraine’s accent has been curated to distance her from the Midwest, Dot’s exaggerated Minnesota one stems from a juxtaposed necessity to assimilate for the sake of her survival.