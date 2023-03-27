Jonathan Majors was arrested in Manhattan this past Saturday for an alleged domestic dispute involving a 30-year-old woman whom he knows, and per Variety, he has now been charged with multiple counts of third-degree assault, three counts of attempted third-degree assault, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, and one count of second-degree harassment. Majors has been released by a judge, and he, his attorney, and his criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, deny all wrong-doing.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” said his attorney. The alleged altercation took place in a motor vehicle, and Chaudhry has stated that video footage, witness testimony from the vehicle driver and onlookers, and apparently even two statements from the woman involved will refute these allegations. Nonetheless, for the moment, the charges stand.

In the initial complaint that brought about these charges, the woman claimed Majors struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” and she further claimed he “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

One would certainly hope that Jonathan Majors has been falsely accused and charged, since he had been on top of the world with his recent memorable film roles. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not a good movie, but Majors did a great job of playing the villain Kang. Meanwhile, Creed III is a pretty great movie, and Majors brought a terrific amount of pathos to the occasionally villainous “Diamond Dame” Anderson. Jonathan Majors is a terrific actor. Let’s hope he’s also a good person and not an abuser.