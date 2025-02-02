Forgot password
Jujutsu Odyssey Cursed Techniques Tier List (February 2025)

Limitless solos?
Image of Nemanja Peric
Nemanja Peric
|

Published: Feb 2, 2025 01:21 pm

Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey are incredibly powerful abilities that can drastically change how you approach combat. These techniques grant players unique skills that boost their strength and offer strategic advantages tailored to different playstyles. Mastering a Cursed Technique can improve your gameplay, giving you the edge you need to dominate in battle.

Table of Contents

Jujutsu Odyssey Cursed Techniques Tier List

TierCursed Technique
SShrine (Sukuna Vessel), Limitless, Disaster Flame
ABoogie Woogie
BCursed Speech
CSoul Guitar, Cloning

Shrine and Limitless are the best abilities in Jujutsu Odyssey, without question. Their sheer power and utility rank them above everything else, even outside of their niche. Disaster Flame ranks highly as well, simply for its destructive and raw power.

If you are unable to get your hands on these, then Boogie Woogie and Cursed Speech are really good starting abilities, too. Below is a detailed overview of all abilities:

S-Tier Cursed Techniques

Cursed TechniqueAbility
Shrine (Sukuna Vessel)Dismantle – Unleash devastating slashes on your enemy
Reaper’s Retreat – swiftly dash back, unleashing a forward-moving slash that slices through anything in its path
Demon’s Wrath – seize your victim, slam them down, and hurl them away with brutal force
Cleave – jump and deliver a power wide-reaching slash that slices through multiple targets
Crimson Web – touch the ground to mark a web of slashes that ensnares anyone caught within its grasp
Ascendant Slash 1 – Rush in to send your opponents flying upward
Abyssal Firebolt – Conjures a fiery arrow imbued with cursed energy, launching it to incinerate your target with intense flames
AWAKENING: Enchain – Gain a massive increase in power, granting a 2-% boost in damage reduction and a 40% boost in cursed energy. Your basic attacks in this state now become traveling slashes
Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine – Unleash a barrierless domain that guarantees precise, devastating slashes over a wide area, ensuring no escape for enemies within its reach
LimitlessLapse Blue – creates a magnetic-like force of attraction, violently pulling objects and targets toward a central point of crushing destruction
Infinity – produce an impenetrable barrier by halting anything approaching the user at an infinite distance, rendering you UNTOUCHABLE
Maximum Output: Blue – a concentrated surge of cursed energy that amplifies the pulling force of Blue, creating a massive, destructive implosion at its focal point
Reversal Red – generate a repelling force by inverting the properties of Blue, unleashing a powerful shockwave that violently pushes everything away
Maximum Output: Red – An intensified version of reversal: Red, releasing an enormous repelling shockwave capable of obliterating everything in its path with overwhelming force
I Understand It Now – teleport behind your target in an instant and unleash a devastating Reversal Red
Imaginary Technique: Purple – The fusion of Blue and Red, creating an unstoppable projectile that erases everything in its trajectory by combining attraction and repulsion into pure destructive energy
Hollow purple – A devastating fusion of Blue and red forming a massive sphere of energy that annihilates everything in its path with unmatched destructive force
Domain Expansion: Unlimited Void – Create a boundless space that overwhelms the target with infinite knowledge and stimuli, rendering them immobilized and defenseless
Disaster Flame Volcanic Eruption – Erupt a volcano to blast enemies upwards
Hellfire Beam – Unleashes a concentrated beam of molten fire
Molten Rainfall – Leap and blast flames downward, creating a molten lave pool that incinerates everything below
Infernal Grasp – Summon a massive hand of fire from the ground that claps together, triggering a powerful explosion
Blazing Skull Eruption – Engulfs the Victim’s head in flames before blasting them from behind with a fiery explosion
Domain Expansion: Coffin of the Iron Mountain – engulfs the battlefield in a molten volcanic landscape, unleashing intense, unavoidable fire-based attacks that incinerate enemies trapped within its boundaries
Hellfire Incarnate – [Awakening] – become engulfed in flames, and any enemy that strikes you suffers intense burn damage. You also receive a 65 boost in cursed energy

A-Tier Cursed Techniques

Cursed TechniqueAbility
Boogie WoogieClap – Instantly swap positions with any ally or enemy within range
Upgrade – Clap II – Increase the range of your Boogie Woogie
Teleporting Stone Strike – hurl a rock at your enemy, and upon impact, instantly teleport to them, delivering a powerful dropkick
Boogie Mark – Mark ally or enemy with your technique,e switching with them whenever you clap and are within range
Upgrade – Boogie Mark II – Mark 2 people at once; when you clap, they will switch positions if within range of each other
Deceptive Suplex – feint a Clap, and if struck during the cla,p you teleport to the attacker and slam them with immense force
Echoing Onslaught – rush at your enemy, using Boogie Woogie to teleport and deliver a flurry of unstoppable, devastating blows from all angles
Schizophrenic Overload – [Awakening] – Summon Takada to boost your morale and fighting spirit, giving you a 45% boost in cursed energy and increasing the range of Boogie Woogie

B-Tier Cursed Techniques

Cursed TechniqueAbility
Cursed SpeechDon’t Move – Freeze your enemy in place
Get Crushed – Crush your victim with the force of your cursed speech
Cough Syrup – Protects you from taking damage from any Cursed Speech skill for the next 3 uses
Explode – Make your enemy explode in flames, damaging them and those around them
Blast Away – Send your opponent’s flying as blast them away
Passive – Resistance – You no longer take damage from using cursed speech skills

C-Tier Cursed Techniques

Cursed TechniqueAbility
Soul GuitarResonant Shred – unleashes a powerful guitar strum that sends a shockwave of cursed energy, damaging and staggering enemies within range
Power Riff – channels cursed energy through intense guitar riffs, building up energy for a devastating Resonant Shred release
Cloning Technique: Clone – create an exact clone of yourself that follows you and fights whatever enemies approach them. clones stay longer based on your mastery.
Passive – Clone II – Have two clones active at the same time
Blaze of Glory – All active clones will immediately focus their cursed energy to self-destruct

If you are interested in learning more about Cursed Techniques, make sure to visit our Jujutsu Odyssey Trello and Discord article to join the most relevant HUBs.

That is all for our Jujutsu Odyssey Cursed Techniques Tier List. If you want to become stronger fast, get more rerolls, and more, check out our Jujutsu Odyssey Codes article for freebies.

guides
Roblox
roblox guides
