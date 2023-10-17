Kick-Ass Reboot On The Way With Different Characters

A new Kick-Ass is on the way, but it’ll be a whole set of different asses getting kicked. Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, who directed the first Kick-Ass, has confirmed he’s going full-on reboot.

Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2 featured Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz as Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, a pair of villain-battering vigilantes in a world where superpowers weren’t a thing. The second film ended with Moretz’s Hit-Girl riding off, leaving the door open for a solo Hit-Girl movie but, going by comments Vaughn made at New York Comic Con, that’s not going to happen any time soon.

“Kick-Ass changed people’s perception of what a superhero film is. We’re doing it again,” Vaughn, who also co-wrote the original movie. He explained that while there was a possibility of the original characters returning later, the reboot would feature all new ones.

He was reluctant to say any more though, in the comics, there’s at least one other Kick-Ass he can use. After original Kick-Ass Dave Lizewski retires, Patience Lee becomes the second Kick-Ass.

If the reboot goes with Lee’s story, that’s going to be an interesting change up from the original. Lee did kick plenty of asses, but she also set up her own gang, employing criminals to take down other bad guys.

Outside of the Kick-Ass reboot, Vaughn is going to be working on Kingsman 3. Don’t count on either movie seeing the light of day till at least 2025, but it’s good to know that neither Kick-Ass or Kingsman (not to be confused with The King’s Man prequels) have been forgotten.