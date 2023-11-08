Killer Doll Chucky Is Coming to Dead by Daylight

Wanna play? Then you’re in luck because killer doll Chucky is the latest killer to be added to Dead by Daylight’s roster. And as an added bonus, his off-on-off girlfriend Tiffany will be dealing some damage too.

Behaviour Interactive has today revealed that their next guest killer is Chucky, the possessed doll who was introduced in the movie Child’s Play. He’s currently stabbing his way through his own series and, as reported by IGN, this diminutive slasher is going to be causing trouble for the slash-em-up’s survivors.

You can expect him to be extremely fast on his feet, making up for his diminutive size. Though we’re still curious as to how he’ll hoist his Dead by Daylight victims onto hooks. Last time we checked, levitation wasn’t one of this horror icon’s powers. But he can call upon the spirit of his human form (he gets the ability to clone himself in the last movie) to lend a hand. So that’s probably how that works.

Chucky also has a lunge ability to close the distance between him and his victim. And his size presumably means players are less likely to see him coming. He’ll also be voiced by Brad Dourif, who’s been the character for over 30 years, ever since the first Child’s Play movie came out back in 1988.

As a bonus, if you switch to the character’s Tiffany skin you’ll get to hear Jennifer Tilly as Chucky’s ex. But the best news of all is that, with his addition, you’ll be able to pit this plastic menace against survivor Nicolas Cage.

Assuming you pay, that is – like Cage, Chucky will be paid Dead by Daylight DLC. There’s no news on whether any human characters from the movies or series will be joining the roster, or a date for the DLC. But we’ve got our fingers crossed that sometime nemesis Andy Barclay gets a look in.