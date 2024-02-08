A new Planet of the Apes movie is on the way, further complicating the sci-fi series’ convoluted continuity. So, where does Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes fit in the franchise’s timeline?

Where Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Fits in the Franchise’s Timeline

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set nearly 300 years after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. As such, it takes place after every entry in the rebooted franchise’s chronology, which we’ve listed below:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Putting an in-universe date on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is tricky, though. The films rarely reference exact dates, with characters typically using more general terms to describe the passage of time. That said, the information we do have is enough to make a fairly accurate estimate.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes kicks off in the present day. At the time of the movie’s release, that was 2011. The narrative then jumps ahead five years, to 2016. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes unfolds 10 years later, which means it’s set in 2026. War of the Planet of the Apes moves the timeline forward a further two years, pegging it at 2028.

Given Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place almost 300 years after War of the Planet of the Apes, it’s set as early as 2,318 but no later than 2,327. It’s worth noting, however, that possible continuity errors may nudge both approximate dates forward by three years.

Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Connected to the Original Planet of the Apes Movies?

No, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place on a separate timeline from the original Planet of the Apes movies. This is in keeping with its three direct predecessors, which collectively rebooted the franchise’s canon. True, the original and rebooted movies share plot points and at least one character, but they contradict each other too much to properly fit side-by-side.

The same goes for Tim Burton’s 2001 Planet of the Apes remake – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has no ties to that flick, either. That said, time travel is a major plot mechanic in both the original movies and the 2001 remake, so you can technically lump them all in together if you really want to!

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives in cinemas on May 10, 2024.