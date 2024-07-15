Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Is an Epic Ode to Japanese Mythology (Review)

The Japanese culture has arguably never been so widely represented in gaming. Initially, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess might seem like just another game trying to ride that wave. However, the unique action-strategy title convincingly combines both genres while having its own personal (and delicate) identity on top of that.

A Never-Ending Cycle of Festering and Purgation

In Kunitsu-Gami, you play the role of Soh, a divine sword-wielding warrior whose mission is to protect the maiden Yoshiro, who has the power to purge the defilement across the lands. Together, they’re trying to rid the mountains of the ever-threatening Seethe, ominous creatures that have infested the villages and taken their residents hostage. Yoshino’s powers are feared by the Seethe, who’ll do anything at their disposal to get rid of her.

With a heavy burden on their shoulders, the duo travels throughout the villages affected by the Seethe to save their people and purge the corruption once and for all. But they’re not fighting alone, as rescued villagers can use the power of sacred masks to become the embodiment of mighty warriors. Soh is tasked not only with defending Yoshiro, but also with leading this small army to victory against these nefarious creatures.

During the day, Soh must purify the areas and rescue the villagers to obtain Crystals, used to assign roles to the so-to-be fighters and to carve a path for Yoshiro to thread on. The maiden only moves forward after Soh prepares her path, albeit at a very slow pace. Traps and contraptions can also be built by the ever-loyal carpenter to help during the battles.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once night falls, the Seethe arise, and Yoshiro must be protected at all costs until daybreak comes. Soh fights alongside the villagers, defending them just like a tower defense game. Villagers will follow Soh’s orders, but you also control the warrior to fight the enemies directly, just like in an action game. A simple mash-up that works perfectly.

The cycle continues until Yoshiro reaches the final gate, where she can finally perform a final sending to purify the land for good with a ritual dance, aided by Soh and all the villagers. Stages with special rules (such as having a limited vision or fighting Seethe inside a boat) make sure to keep the boredom away with enough variety added.

I would say that it feels like one of those games that are best played slowly, with two or three stages at a time. Still, the almost limitless strategies you can tailor with the villagers may be enough to keep you enthralled for much longer than that in any playing section.

Masks, Repairs and High-Scale Conflicts

Each mask represents one of the twelve different roles of warriors, such as Archer, Woodcutter, or Shaman. Some of them are also “upgrades,” such as Spearman, but older roles still find usage thanks to upgrades and lower Crystal costs, making them perfect for defending Yoshiro on a budget.

They all serve a distinct purpose, often complementing each other, such as the Sumo Wrestlers (powerful and tanky, but with lower range) and the Marksman (huge range and advantage against flying opponents, but squishy and with less raw power). We also have outliers, such as the Thief, who doesn’t fight but is the only one able to dig up hidden treasures.

Some roles will quickly become staples on your team, but learning when to change them out is impervious, and it’s probably one of the most satisfying aspects of the game. But they all fall flat before the mighty warrior that is Soh. With gracious sword dance movements, the warrior plays much like a Musou character that can quickly dispatch waves of enemies with only a few slashes. Villagers never lose their value, but as a good protagonist, Soh is the one doing the dirty work most of the time.

This is valid for all gameplay portions. Once an area is cleared, Yoshiro and Soh can visit the place and help rebuild the villagers’ homes. Soh can command the villagers to start repairing the structures, receiving various rewards in the process, including sweets that Yoshiro can enjoy during the calm before the storm.

These rewards are perfect for the boss fights, which are always boxes full of surprises. Some encounters become regular enemies later, but other fights are unique challenges that can either make or break your enjoyment of Kunitsu-Gami. Some bosses are engaging enough to give you a run for your money, while others overstayed their welcome.

Screenshot by The Escapist

I loved having a wake-up call encounter early in Kunitsu-Gami, but further attempts at “scaling” the difficulty weren’t as effective, much due to how these encounters were designed. There’s a huge emphasis on using the environment as much as possible, and while I’m all in for it, it unfortunately creates some terrible scenarios that just aren’t fun to overcome. My favorite battles were probably the ones where Soh fought alone.

Still, I appreciate the effort made in bringing some of these encounters into the game’s unique systems, especially when due respect is paid to the original source of the enemies we’re facing.

A Colorful, Vivid World Beneath the Mountains

The Japanese folklore is the conductor of Kunitsu-Gami‘s heartbeats, and it pays off immensely, especially for those who appreciate the culture or want to know more about traditional legends from the East. Nothing more fitting than having Yokai represent the Seethe, for example. The Nurikabe, in particular, fits so perfectly in a strategy game that it feels almost like cheating to include it here.

Soundtracks all follow the same traditional vein, but we have some nice surprises with a more modern approach to some tunes. We have the ominous music that gets more sinister as the night approaches in battle, but there are also lullaby-like melodies playing in the cities. Double points if you’re listening to them while giving Yoshiro her favorite sweets.

The villagers’ masks are also a clear nod to the Kabuki Theater, and we could spend hours discussing the various myths referenced throughout all the equipment Soh can find during the journey. All of them are equally important in constructing this idyllic setting whenever you’re out of the gruesome battles, and the contrast between the delicacy and the hideous only makes it more special, even with few words being spoken.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Soh and Yoshiro aren’t very vocal throughout the journey, but it’s easy to grasp the plot from the visuals alone. And the Ema Plaques do contain some extra lore if you want a deeper dive. But something that really pulls my attention is how strongly the themes of resilience, leadership, and sacrifice are represented throughout this journey.

Villagers are always eager to claim their lands back from the monsters, and it makes it even more satisfying to see them building back their homes after they’re back in safety, thanks to Soh’s strategies. Yoshiro isn’t stepping down from her role, either, despite her condition deteriorating as you advance, and will push until the end in order to save the villagers. Everyone’s willing to give their all for the greater good, and this inspires you to go forward, regardless of what may come.

As an addendum, it’s almost impossible not to draw some comparisons with the classical Okami, also made by Capcom. Both are very similar in theming and inspirations while also being an outlier amidst other titles by the company at their respective times. The game is actually getting an Okami collab at release, which only reinforces the similarities. It’s been a while since we’ve seen the company pushing out something different, such as Kunitsu-Gami, and it makes me happy to see so much love being put into it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Making it half an action game also helps with presenting it to players who would normally overlook strategy games despite bringing some issues with certain stages. It is, at its core, still a very niche game. But there’s a beautiful world worth exploring hidden beneath its shell, all with its charms and imperfections – just like humans.

Verdict: Recommended

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be available on July 19th, 2024 for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S. A code was provided by the publisher for review.

