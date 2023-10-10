NewsVideo Games

LEGO & Animal Crossing Reveal Release Date, Look at Collab Sets

Nintendo and LEGO have unveiled all five LEGO Animal Crossing sets and shared the release date for this adorable collaboration.

It’s long been rumoured that LEGO and Nintendo were teaming up to give us sets based around cutesy life-sim Animal Crossing. Last week they confirmed that LEGO Animal Crossing was definitely happening, with a teaser featuring Isabelle, Tom Nook and friends as LEGO minifig.

Now, they’ve finally revealed the sets, alongside a new trailer. And while they’re not as big as some Animal Crossing fans might have hoped for, they’re pleasingly affordable.

Each set features one or more villager houses though, instead of being fully enclosed, they’re missing the back wall. That way you can flip them around to see what’s going on inside. It’s a neat little effect that’s figured into several non-AC LEGO sets.

Here are all LEGO Animal Crossing five sets, though there’s always the possibility of a second wave.

All these sets will be available from March 1, 2024, which is a bit of a surprise. We thought LEGO would want these out in time for Christmas but hopefully they’ll be worth waiting for. Plus, it gives the company five months to fix K.K. Slider’s shocking absence.

