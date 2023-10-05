Animal Crossing and LEGO Teaming Up for Tie-In Sets

If you’re a fan of Animal Crossing, you can wave your bank balance goodbye, because we’re getting official LEGO Animal Crossing sets.

News of this LEGO/Nintendo collaboration was leaked earlier this year but Nintendo has now confirmed it’s happening. The company tweeted out a brief teaser video, featuring minifigures of Isabelle, Tom Nook and several other villagers. You can see Nintendo of America’s post on collaboration below.

LEGO has yet to reveal the sets, though according to the earlier leak there are fives sets in the works, all with less than 600 pieces. Given that the Animal Crossing games have you building and furnishing homes, we’d imagine some fans will just empty them into one big box and go from there. We certainly expect the sets will have room for customisation. As much as we loved this now-expired LEGO Ideas submission, we were never entirely on board with the Brickheadz style characters. Turning Isabelle and company into minifigs makes more sense and they look as adorable as they do in game.

There have been some Animal Crossing toys, such as Animal Crossing Guess Who, but most of those have been focused on just the characters. With LEGO Animal Crossing you should be able to create your own whole village. LEGO hasn’t confirmed this but we’d be very surprised if you can’t slot all the sets together into one happy town, with the blocky residents greeting each other joyfully.

Not you, Tom Nook. You’re going right in the spare brick box.

No release date was revealed for Animal Crossing‘s collaboration with LEGO, though it’s expected soon.