LEGO Marvel’s Avengers: Code Red Sets Release Date for Next Month

Disney has announced that the LEGO version of The Avengers will return in the form of another special, called Code Red, set to release on Disney+ next month. The special will drop on October 27th, but, at the time of writing, no other details had been revealed. Likewise, the full poster (pictured below) gives almost nothing away, showing only what appears to be the Avengers symbol being constructed from red LEGO blocks.

However, it almost goes without saying that Marvel fans can expect a light-hearted semi-canonical take on the universe, as has been the case with previous specials — and the broader spread of LEGO crossovers.

Lego Marvel’s Avengers: Code Red will be the fourth LEGO special to carry the Avengers branding, although the two companies have collaborated on quite a large number of shorts and episodes. If Code Red follows the likes of Time Twisted and Loki in Training, it should clock in somewhere around the 20-minute mark. Outside of film, the two companies also worked together with Traveller’s Tales to release a video game in 2016

While no story details on this new special are available, Code Red has been referenced a couple of times in Marvel history. The most significant was in a 2009 run of Hulk, which saw Red Hulk gathering together a team called Code Red and consisting of Deadpool, Elektra, The Punisher, Thundra, and Crimson Dynamo to face off against Domino and the X-Force. Given that most of those characters are still yet to appear in the MCU in any meaningful way, it seems unlikely that this special will adapt that storyline.

Code Red was also the title of an episode from The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, in which the emergence of a virus around the Avengers headquarters sees the team besieged by the Secretary of Defense.

Lego Marvel’s Avengers: Code Red will release exclusively on Disney+, but it should eventually also make its way to YouTube, as previous specials have. We’ll keep an eye out for more details as they emerge.