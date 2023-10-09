Lies of P Features an Iconic Doctor Who Actor

Pinocchio may not be particularly vocal in Lies of P, but there are plenty of other voice-acted characters, all lending their talents to bring this world to life, and one of them might sound familiar because he’s voiced by a former Doctor Who actor.

Who am I talking about and which character do they voice? Peter Davison, who played the Fifth Doctor, is in Lies of P. He plays Pulcinella, Vegnini’s puppet butler. We had to do a double take at first but, as the credits confirm, Peter Davison is the voice behind the puppet.

Davison played the Doctor in three seasons of Doctor Who, running from January 1982 to March 1984. He continues to play the Doctor in Big Finish’s Doctor Who audio plays and made an on-screen appearance in last year’s “Power of the Doctor“, Jodie Whittaker’s farewell episode.

However, it’s a bit surprising to find him in a video game. He’s done plenty of other voice-overs but the last time he was in a game was in 2015, playing the Doctor in Lego Dimensions. Before that, it was Doctor Who: Destiny of the Doctors in 1997.

It’s not as if he’s a prolific video game actor, and we’re wondering how he came to get this role. Maybe someone on the Lies of P team was a Who fan. No matter, he does a fine job playing Pulcinella.

So, if you’re playing Lies of P and find yourself wondering why Pulcinella sounds so familiar, it’s because Fifth Doctor Peter Davison voices him. Now, if we can just get Tom Baker in Elden Ring 2…