Loki May Not Be the End for Ke Huy Quan’s O.B.

Loki Season 2 star Ke Huy Quan is holding out hope that his breakout character Ouroboros, known as O.B. for short, will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Collider, Quan made it clear that while he doesn’t know O.B.’s fate, he really wants another shot at playing the Time Variance Authority’s resident repairs specialist. “Well, you know, that’s a question for Mr. Kevin Feige,” Quan said. “I did ask him in the very beginning when he called me to join the MCU family, I said, ‘Kevin, is this only going to be a one-time thing? Or do we get to see more of him? Because I love him so much.'”

Quan elaborated that he wants to view O.B. as having a substantial role in the wider MCU, noting that he’d be heartbroken if Loki Season 2 is the only time the character appears. “I think I will be very sad if this is the [last time] that we see O.B. I would love to continue to play him,” Quan explained. “I would love to see him as part of the bigger MCU universe. Yeah, he’s great, and it gives me such joy to play him.”

Introduced in Loki Season 2, Ouroboros serves in the repairs and advancements department of the TVA, working tirelessly to both repair and create most of the technology used by the group. While there’s no direct analog for the character in the Marvel Comics, fans believe him to be a reference to Mr. Orobourous, a TVA judge who appears in a single issue of Dan Slott’s 2005 She-Hulk run. The spelling of the characters’ names is different, though, leading some to speculate that he could be a stand-in for Oculus Ouroboros, a powerful conduit of magic that first appeared in Doctor Strange #92 in 1993. There’s also Admiral Ouroboros, who fought the Silver Surfer once, but it’s highly unlikely that Quan is playing a version of that obscure villain. It would be cool to see the Surfer join the MCU, though.

Whether or not Quan returns as O.B. remains to be seen. Without going into spoilers, Loki Season 2 ends with a sense of finality, but it raises as many questions as it does answers. Only time will tell what future lies ahead for Ouroboros and the Sacred Timeline as Kang’s presence begins to loom ever larger.