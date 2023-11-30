Loki’s Ke Huy Quan Reveals a Fun Goonies Easter Egg

Goonies never say die! Loki‘s Ke Huy Quan has revealed a fun Goonies Easter egg that appeared in Season 2 of the Disney+ show.

Quan’s role in Loki wasn’t shocking after his breakout role in the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, but his passion for the part is what caused many to immediately consider him a fan-favorite.

The actor spoke about what landing the role meant to him. “When I got that call, that was incredible. In fact, I got even emotional,” he told Marvel. “I was driving at that time when I got the call. I picked it up and heard, ‘Hi Ke, this is Kevin Feige.’ He told me how much he loved Everything Everywhere All at Once and my performance, and when he asked me, ‘Ke, I want you to join the family,’ I had to say, ‘Kevin, can you give me two seconds?’ Because I couldn’t see the road, my eyes started tearing up. I pulled over, parked the car, and said, ‘Kevin, can you please say that again? Can you please ask me that again?’ That was a moment that I’ll always remember.”

However, joining the Marvel family didn’t mean that Quan forgot about his roots. In fact, the Loki prop department found a way to help him honor one of his earliest roles in the Goonies via a utility belt that was reminiscent of the one his character Data wore. You can check out the belt below:

The idea of watching an entire season over again just to see a utility belt is a bit much, but Quan’s joke may hold some truth. The finale of Loki Season 2 featured massive developments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, and characters from the show, such as Quan’s O.B., could return down the line. That means there may be more opportunities for Quan-related Easter eggs. Maybe Short Round’s Yankees hat is the key to defeating Kang.