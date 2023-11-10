Loki Season 2 has drawn to a close which, if you’re a fan of the trickster, could leave you wondering will Marvel’s Loki get a Season 3? Here’s what you need to know.

Here’s Whether Marvel’s Loki is Getting a Season 3

So far, neither Marvel or Disney (which owns Marvel) has announced a third season of Marvel’s Loki. Could we be getting a third season? It’s possible, but we doubt it’s going to happen any time soon.

Why? Because without delving too deeply into spoilers, the finale of Marvel’s Loki Season 2 leaves the God of Mischief just where a lot of people expected he’d be. It also sets up Marvel’s multiverse-heavy Phase 6, though I really, really hope Loki doesn’t get killed just to make the main villain seem even more menacing. Again.

The finale to Season 1 of Marvel’s Loki just screamed Season 2, with a cliffhanger that was resolved in an unexpected way. That’s not the case this time around. The finale feels a lot neater, to the point where if the show doesn’t get a Season 3 and Marvel decided it was going to shut up shop, it’s still a good ending for Loki himself.

So, the answer to will Marvel’s Loki get a Season 3 is that nothing has been announced and the show doesn’t feel like it needs a Season 3. That being said, it’s entirely possible one will happen.