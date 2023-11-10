Loki Season 2, Episode 6, Recap: A Glorious Purpose

Warning: The following recap contains spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 6, “Glorious Purpose.”

The Loki Season 2 finale, titled “Glorious Purpose,” brings us back to just before Victor Timely was destroyed by radiation emanating from the Temporal Loom. After learning from OB that they need to get in and out more quickly to prevent the Loom’s explosion, he repeatedly resets time in an attempt to “do it faster.” These attempts fail, forcing Loki to time-slip further back and learn as much about the Loom as OB has (which will take him centuries).

Centuries pass and Loki directs another of Timely’s attempts to launch the multiplier and stabilize the Loom. This time, Timely makes it to the end of the gangway and launches the multiplier. For a moment, it looks as if he succeeded. But OB realizes that even scaling the loom to accommodate new branches wouldn’t work on infinite branches, and the Loom again begins to come apart.

Out of time (and options), Loki time-slips back to the moment Sylvie kills He Who Remains at the end of time. He tries to talk Sylvie out of her murderous rage, but she refuses. Fiercely. Loki makes several attempts to save He Who Remains, but Sylvie always manages to kill him and force him to reset the moment.

He Who Remains explains that the Temporal Loom is a fail-safe designed to delete all the branches and preserve the Sacred Timeline. He urges Loki to kill Sylvie and prevent all of this from happening. Loki refuses and instead time-slips back to his first meeting with Mobius to ask him for help. He then meets up with Sylvie in a different time and reveals to her what He Who Remains told him: the Loom is a fail-safe and that he has to kill her to prevent everything from falling apart.

Desperate to find another way, Loki returns to the Loom Room in the present, where his friends are still trying to prevent the Loom from exploding. This time, though, instead of having Timely launch the multiplier, Loki ventures out toward the Loom without any protective gear. His final words to his friends?

“I know what kind of God I have to be.”

Loki destroys the Loom and revives the broken branches one by one, reorganizing them and pledging his eternity to protecting the timelines from the End of Time.

The end? Almost.

The TVA has amended its mission: track every variant of He Who Remains and leave no stone unturned. The TVA prunes Renslayer to prevent Timely from receiving the guidebook in 1863, and Mobius tells B-15 he is leaving the TVA.

OB credits Victor Timely as a co-author of the guidebook, Mobius and Sylvie observe Mobius with his family on the Sacred Timeline, and everything seems to be stable.

That’s it for Loki Season 2, folks.