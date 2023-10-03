Who Is Victor Timely, Loki Season 2’s Villain?

The God of Mischief is back for Disney+’s Loki Season 2, and since the titular character hasn’t truly been a villain for a long time, the show needed someone to fill that role in the show’s second outing. Enter Kang, or at least, a version of him. It’s not truly a surprise, seeing as the Loki Season 1’s finale saw Sylvie kill He Who Remains, the creator of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and a man sporting a familiar face, that of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror. The biggest question going into Loki Season 2 wasn’t if we would see Kang, but which version we would come face to face with. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s post-credits scene gave us the answer, showcasing a very familiar and important variant of Kang, that of Victor Timely. But who is Victor Timely and is he really as bad as Kang the Conqueror?

How Victor Timely’s Origins Make Him Very Different from Kang

Victor Timely is, first and foremost, a Kang the Conqueror variant. As such, he is played by controversial actor Jonathan Majors. In the original comics Timely was an alias created by one of Kang’s variants who traveled to the past with the purpose of taking over the world then, so that he would already be in control in the future. Pretty straightforward, really.

The version of Timely from the comics did not possess any specific superpowers unless we count his genius-level mind. We also don’t know enough about Timely’s version in Loki Season 2, but considering what we’ve seen of him, it’s likely this also holds true in the show. But lack of powers has never stopped Marvel villains before, particularly not one as smart as Timely. And if Loki’s reaction to Timely is to be believed, power advantage or not, he isn’t looking forward to going against this Kang variant.

Victor Timely Is Loki Season’s 2 Villain, Or Is He?

The matter of Victor Timely as Loki’s Season 2 villain is a bit muddled. It’s easy to assume that yes, Timely is the Big Bad of Season 2, but one of the things Sylvie did when she killed He Who Remains was introduce free will back into the equation. So, is Timely a villain? That feels like a question he will get to decide during Loki Season 2.

At the very least, though, Timely looks to serve as an antagonist to Loki and the TVA. Whether that makes him the Sylvie of Season 2 or much more like the Kang we saw in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania remains to be seen. But, with so many Kang variants around, there has to be one that isn’t that bad, right?

