How Many Episodes Will the MCU’s Loki Season 2 Have?

The sophomore season of Loki will expand the God of Mischief’s story in a big way. After the shocking ending to Season 1 saw the titular character entering a different timeline where no one knew him, Loki will find him once again teaming up with Mobius M. Mobius and Sylvie, and Hunter B-15. This time, they look set to take on Victor Timely, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current major villain. If you’re wondering just how many episodes of Loki Season 2 will release, we’ve got the answer – and when you can expect them to come out on Disney+.

How Many Episodes is Marvel’s Loki Season 2?

Loki Season 2 will run for six episodes. While at the time of writing the creative teams behind all of those episodes haven’t been revealed, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who collaborated on Moon Knight, will direct some episodes of the Disney+ show. Scripts for the series will come from Eric Martin, Kasra Farahani, Jason O’Leary, and Katharyn Blair. Martin, specifically, seems to be taking lead on writing duties for the season. He penned “The Nexus Event,” which was the fourth episode of Loki Season 1, and co-wrote the finale, “For All Time. Always,” alongside Michael Waldron.

When Do New Episodes of Loki Season 2 Come Out?

Here’s a list of all the episodes of Loki Season 2 and when they release on Disney+:

Episode 1: Oct. 5 at 6PM PT/9PM ET.

Episode 2: Oct. 12 at 6PM PT/9PM ET.

Episode 3: Oct. 19 at 6PM PT/9PM ET.

Episode 4: Oct. 26 at 6PM PT/9PM ET.

Episode 5: Nov. 2 at 6PM PT/9PM ET.

Episode 6: Nov. 9 at 6PM PT/9PM ET.

Descriptions of the episodes are not available at the time of writing, and they’re unlikely to be. Marvel Studios is notoriously secretive about its projects, and you’ll have to watch week-to-week to know just what happens in the show.

Still, that’s how many episodes Loki Season 2 will run on Disney+ and when new episodes of the MCU show release on the streaming service.

