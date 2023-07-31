Loki Season 2 Looks Like Return to Form for Marvel on Disney+ in First Trailer

Our first Loki season 2 trailer is finally here, revealing new cast members like Ke Huy Quan, some time-travel antics, and more drama in the Time Variance Authority. The two-and-a-half-minute video teases that something is wrong with our titular anti-hero following the events of season 1. He, along with Owen Wilson’s Mobius, will need the help of new faces like Quan in order to get things back in order. However, it looks like they’ll still need to deal with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror even if he’s showing up in different timelines. (There is very little of him in the trailer though, following his pending legal trouble.) Judging by the trailer, Loki season 2 looks like a return to form for Marvel Disney+ shows, especially after Secret Invasion failed to live up to expectations for many.

It’s been two years since Loki season 1 left viewers on a cliffhanger that rocked the entire MCU multiverse. Primarily, it set up Majors’ Kang as a true force to be reckoned with, with the character (or a variation of him) explored further in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Unfortunately, much has changed in the last few years, with the actor finding himself embroiled in controversy since facing assault and harassment charges in March of this year. Considering Marvel has continued to posture Kang as the new big bad of the MCU for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see how it handles the situation going forward. For now, at least, it seems Kang will remain as a major player for comic book fans in Loki season 2.

We’ll know more about how Loki season 2 will continue the arc for Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief when we get closer to its launch. Until then, look forward to Loki season 2 when it premieres on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Then, only a month later, looks forward to Echo when it drops on the streaming service in its entirety.